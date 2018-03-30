Former employee sues Jerry Lee's Grocery in Pascagoula

Now she is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. (Photo source: WLOX)

A locally owned grocery store, Jerry Lee’s Grocery, is being sued in a lawsuit by a former employee. According to court documents, Brenda Freeman claims she lost her job at the Pascagoula grocery store after making complaints about discrimination and sexual harassment.

Filed in federal court Thursday, the lawsuit alleges store management made discriminatory comments to Freeman about her husband's race. The suit also says Freeman was denied a move to a different position with higher pay after filing a complaint that another co-worker was sexually harassing her. Documents say Freeman worked at the store from December 2014 until September 2016.

Now she is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

WLOX attempted to call the store for a comment, but the employee who answered the phone said there would be no comment.

It is important to note; a lawsuit is one side of a case, and it is up to the justice system to determine the validity of those claims.

