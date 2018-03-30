Look inside the St. Jude Dream Home, then buy your ticket online - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Look inside the St. Jude Dream Home, then buy your ticket online

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX) The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Sunday, April 8, 2018. As of Tuesday morning, there were fewer than 2,000 tickets left for sale, and the Dream Home is pacing toward a sellout.

So, if you want a ticket, now is the time to buy here>> http://bit.ly/StJudeDreamHomeGulfport

One lucky winner will win a beautiful 2,900 square feet, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home worth half a million dollars. It's located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. The area is filled with new construction nestled among old oak trees.  

All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer. WLOX will broadcast the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway live Sunday, April 8 beginning at 3pm. 

Open House Tours will be available Wednesday, April 4 through Saturday, April 7, from 9am-5pm. The home will not be open to the public on Sunday, the day of the drawing. 

Directions to the St. Jude Dream Home: 503 Hardy Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

  • Head south on Highway 49
  • Turn right on Beach Boulevard
  • Continue straight for two miles
  • Turn right on Hardy Avenue
  • Turn left on Finley Street
  • Turn left into the Oak Shadows community
  • The house will be on the left

