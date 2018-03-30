Buy a St. Jude Dream Home ticket and help kids fighting cancer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Buy a St. Jude Dream Home ticket and help kids fighting cancer

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky winner will win a beautiful 2,900 square feet, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home worth half a million dollars. 

The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. The area is filled with new construction nestled among old oak trees.  

If you'd like to learn more about the home, or how to buy tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/StJudeDreamHomeGulfport

All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer. WLOX will broadcast the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway live Sunday, April 8 beginning at 3pm. 

Open House Tours will be available Saturdays 9am-5pm, and Sundays Noon-5pm. 

Directions to the St. Jude Dream Home: 503 Hardy Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

  • Head south on Highway 49
  • Turn right on Beach Boulevard
  • Continue straight for two miles
  • Turn right on Hardy Avenue
  • Turn left on Finley Street
  • Turn left into the Oak Shadows community
  • The house will be on the left

