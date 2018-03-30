Buy a St. Jude Dream Home ticket and help kids fighting cancer

The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky winner will win a beautiful 2,900 square feet, 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home worth half a million dollars.

The Dream Home is located on the corner of Hardy Avenue and Finley Street in the Oak Shadows community of Gulfport. The area is filled with new construction nestled among old oak trees.

If you'd like to learn more about the home, or how to buy tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/StJudeDreamHomeGulfport

All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer. WLOX will broadcast the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway live Sunday, April 8 beginning at 3pm.

Open House Tours will be available Saturdays 9am-5pm, and Sundays Noon-5pm.

Directions to the St. Jude Dream Home: 503 Hardy Avenue, Gulfport, MS 39501

Head south on Highway 49

Turn right on Beach Boulevard

Continue straight for two miles

Turn right on Hardy Avenue

Turn left on Finley Street

Turn left into the Oak Shadows community

The house will be on the left

