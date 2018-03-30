Legendary football coach comes to Coast for special event

First Baptist Church of Gulfport hosted the inaugural Breakfast of Champions event for coaches and young athletes Friday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)

Student-athletes and coaches from around South Mississippi came together for a Good Friday breakfast.

First Baptist Church of Gulfport hosted the inaugural Breakfast of Champions event for coaches and young athletes Friday morning. The Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was established in 1954 and brings young men and women together for a common purpose.

"Our mission is the platform of athletics and reaching coaches and athletes for Jesus Christ. We do that through our campus ministries and campus models. We raise huddles, bible studies, and leadership teams. We have a bunch of camps for coaches and athletes. We do that nationally and locally," said State Director Bill Buckley.

Legendary football coach Bobby Bowden who ran the Florida State football program for 34 years attended the event. Coach Bowden won two national championships in Tallahassee. Bowden compared his experiences through 57 years of coaching to sharing the message of Christian principles.

"It's the same thing as doing the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. I'm trying to help these young boys and girls find out what's really important in life and follow that instead of just following the gang," Bowden said.

In retirement, Coach Bowden enjoys traveling the country and inspiring young adults. He's very active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and thinks the group's message is especially important today.

"I usually talk about how much America needs it. The morals of our nation has fallen down so much in the last 50 years. I tell them about what a benefit the Fellow of Christian Athletes is for their sons and daughters," Coach Bowden said.

The event was sponsored by the Gulf Coast Chapter of Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Gulf Coast Chapter serves Jackson, Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties.

