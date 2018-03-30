Beauvoir's Executive Director announces retirement

Executive Director and General Counsel for Beauvoir, Dr. Tom Payne, announced his retirement Friday. Dr. Payne will officially retire from his positions on April 3.

Dr. Payne stated the reasoning for his decision to retire after serving a little more than a year was that he did not take the position as a career move but served Beauvoir at a time when it needed leadership and internal management controls.

“Working with the staff this past year, we have accomplished the primary goal of building a sustainable management infrastructure. We have reorganized departments, cut costs, and increased revenues. We have actually seen the first increase in our attendance since 2015 and hope that the attention to customer service will continue that trend. Along, with my executive staff, we have created a model of continuous improvement in the delivery of quality services, and it is my hopes that the Board continues that vision in the future,” said Dr. Payne.

Although he’s retiring, Dr. Payne hopes to continue a limited practice of law and consulting.

Director of Museum Services, Jay Peterson, will serve as acting Executive Director until further notice from the Board.

