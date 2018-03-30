Woman accused of embezzling money from Gulfport Walmart

A woman is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Gulfport Walmart over a period of days.

Police say Krista Renae Augustine, 26, embezzled approximately $1,600 from the Walmart Neighborhood Store between March 12 and March 23. The store, which is located at 11333 Hwy. 49 in Gulfport, reported the incident to police on Wednesday.

Authorities say Augustine, who was an employee at the store, took the money from various registers while she was working. She is now charged with one count of embezzlement.

A bond for Augustine was set at $5,000 and she was taken to Harrison County Jail after being processed.

