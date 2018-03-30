Gulfport woman accused of hitting a man in the head

A Gulfport woman is facing charges after hitting a man in the head with an object, causing serious injury.

Olivia Diana Keys, 23, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police say it happened Wednesday in the 15000 block of Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found signs of a struggle between the Keys and the victim. Authorities said the man was suffering from serious injuries, including a severe head wound. He was taken to Garden Park Medical Hospital before being taken to a New Orleans hospital for further treatment.

Investigators say Keys struck the man with a hard object but have not said what type of weapon it was.

A bond for Keys was set at $100,000. After being arrested and processed, she was taken to Harrison County Jail.

