WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 3

In this week's Gulf Coast Good News, coast teachers received a big surprise that will help students learn. And if you're looking for something fun (and FREE) to do with the whole family this Spring Break, we'll tell you how to take part in the world’s largest treasure hunting game: Geocaching.
A company of Mississippi National Guard soldiers is completing their annual training in Germany and getting several projects done while there.More >>
A Gulfport business owner is warning people to be on the lookout for fake money after a customer paid at her store using counterfeit currency.More >>
The heaviest rainfall in South Mississippi was mainly across areas near Lucedale and George County; they saw rainfall amounts between one and three inches.More >>
Spring break is here, which usually means more people out at the beach, enjoying the beautiful Gulf Coast. But some South Mississippi beaches have water advisories in place right now, which means swimming is not recommended.More >>
Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter who killed 49 people in 2016.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Up until a couple of months ago, he just couldn't get rid of what everyone thought was a beer belly, even after losing 34 lbs.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The eggs contained $9,000 worth of prizes for the winners.More >>
Brandon Goderich had to dance for all the wrong reasons. It's an unusual policy inside Professor Jonathan Lowndes' class at the Keiser University campus in Pembroke Pines, FL.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
