WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 3

In this week's Gulf Coast Good News, coast teachers received a big surprise that will help students learn. And if you're looking for something fun (and FREE) to do with the whole family this Spring Break, we'll tell you how to take part in the world’s largest treasure hunting game: Geocaching.
Remember, if you know of a person or group doing good work in our community, tell us about it by sending an email to news@wlox.com. We may feature them on an upcoming South Mississippi Strong segment.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.
When it opened two and a half year ago, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center showed a great deal of promise for the world of Eco-tourism. That promise has been fulfilled.More >>
When it opened two and a half year ago, the Pascagoula River Audubon Center showed a great deal of promise for the world of Eco-tourism. That promise has been fulfilled.More >>
A Gulfport business owner is warning people to be on the lookout for fake money after a customer used counterfeit currency to pay for merchandise at her store.More >>
A Gulfport business owner is warning people to be on the lookout for fake money after a customer used counterfeit currency to pay for merchandise at her store.More >>
Executive Director and General Counsel for Beauvoir, Dr. Tom Payne, announced his retirement Friday.More >>
Executive Director and General Counsel for Beauvoir, Dr. Tom Payne, announced his retirement Friday.More >>
A woman is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Gulfport Walmart over a period of days.More >>
A woman is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from a Gulfport Walmart over a period of days.More >>
The Pascagoula Police Department added four new officers to their team.More >>
The Pascagoula Police Department added four new officers to their team.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
As of 2:45 p.m., however, Alabama State Troopers say the scene has been cleared and traffic should be moving again.More >>
As of 2:45 p.m., however, Alabama State Troopers say the scene has been cleared and traffic should be moving again.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>