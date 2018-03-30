WATCH SLIDESHOW: Mississippi National Guard trains in Germany

Soldiers from companies in Pascagoula, Gulfport, and Vicksburg were in Germany for most of march for annual training. (Source: U.S. Army)

A company of Mississippi National Guard soldiers is completing their annual training in Germany and getting several projects done while there.

Soldiers in Pascagoula's 859th Engineer Company, Gulfport's 890th Engineer Battalion Company, and Vicksburg's 168th Engineer Brigade were in Germany for most of the month of March for the training session. They were stationed at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area.

During that time, the soldiers completed multiple construction projects, including building a gazebo. For many of the younger soldiers, it was their first time building anything of this scale since their initial military occupational skill training.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.