Picayune native earns spot on Marlins' Opening Day roster

Picayune product Braxton Lee prepares for a game between his Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

As baseball faithful across the country rejoice in the arrival of MLB Opening Day, this year's festivities feature another familiar face to those fans on the Coast.

Fresh off becoming the 2017 Southern League Batting Champion with an average of .309, Picayune and PRCC product Braxton Lee continues his meteoric rise. Despite never spending a day in any level above Double A baseball, the 24-year-old outfielder clinched a spot on the Miami Marlins' Opening Day roster.

Lee joins fellow Coast products Jonathan Holder (Gulfport alum, Yankees pitcher) and Tony Sipp (Moss Point alum, Astros pitcher) in The Show.

