Unified kickball tournament promotes inclusion at Ocean Springs Upper Elem.

Several students and staff members at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School decided to use a game of kickball to promote inclusion for all students. Thursday, students at the school played in a unified kickball tournament. Students with special needs were teamed up with general education students during the game.

“I like having this partner,” said student Knute Robinson referring to a special needs student he was paired with.

Officials say leadership and mentor students were also there to help the special needs students play. The children seemed to have a great time and enjoy getting the opportunity to get out and run around.

Special needs student Skylar Lyn shared his favorite moments of the tournament.

“I like the number 6 on my back,” he said.

This is the third year for the tournament. Usually, other schools across the state are also able to participate, but that was not able to happen this year due to scheduling conflicts.

