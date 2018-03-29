Heavy rainfall causes several accidents in Harrison County

Several accidents have been reported in Harrison County Thursday due to treacherous weather conditions.

One accident happened on I-10 going westbound at the Menge Ave exit. MHP says the driver of a Ford Explorer was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after the driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the trees along the highway. Firefighters from the Harrison County Fire Department had to pull the driver from the wreck.

Another accident was also reported on I-10 at the 28-mile marker. MHP said it was a single vehicle accident where a vehicle also went off the highway. MHP says the passengers only appeared to have minor injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was on the scene, but there were no signs of an ambulance.

MHP also said local police and deputies have worked several accidents during the afternoon downpour.

