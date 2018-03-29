Ingalls awarded $94 Million contract to build new cutter

Ingalls Shipbuilding division received a $94 million fixed-price contract from the U.S. Coast Guard to purchase long-lead materials for a 10th National Security Cutter.

“National Security Cutters continue to be extremely important assets for the coastal defense of our homeland,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. “These ships are enabling the Coast Guard’s missions in not only defending our shores, but also in the detection and interdiction of drugs and other contraband. Our shipbuilders in Mississippi look forward to continuing this hot production line and producing additional high-quality, state-of-the-art cutters for the men and women of the Coast Guard.”

The advance procurement funds will be used to purchase major components for NSC 10, such as steel, the main propulsion systems, generators, electrical switchboards and major castings.

Ingalls has delivered six NSCs, the flagship of the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet, designed to replace the 12 Hamilton-class high-endurance cutters that entered service in the 1960s. Ingalls’ seventh NSC, Kimball (WMSL 756), is scheduled to be delivered to the Coast Guard later this year. Midgett (WMSL 757), is scheduled to start builder’s trials in the fourth quarter, and Stone (WMSL 758) is scheduled to launch this summer.

Officials say the Legend-class NSC is capable of meeting all maritime security mission needs required of the high-endurance cutter. This class of cutters plays a great role in enhancing the Coast Guard’s operational readiness, capacity and effectiveness at a time when the demand for their services has never been greater.

