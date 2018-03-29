Suspect turns himself in to George County deputies

Nash is currently being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. (Photo source: George Co. Jail)

John Homer Nash, 53, of Wilmer, AL turned himself in to officials at the George County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. Nash turned himself in after the George County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office alerted the media that they were looking for Nash after he was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery.

Nash is currently being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $300,000.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

