Stabbing reported in St. Andrews - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Stabbing reported in St. Andrews

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Photo Source: WLOX) (Photo Source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A stabbing has been reported in the St. Andrews community in Jackson County. 

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed a man was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police are currently searching for a suspect. 

WLOX News Now will continue to update the story as details come in. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly