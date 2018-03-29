Gulfport police looking for two women for theft and credit card fraud

Officials say one female distracted an employee while the other female entered an office and removed a purse containing credit cards. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Police say the females purchased over $500 in merchandise with the stolen cards. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Gulfport police are looking for two women wanted in connection with theft and credit card fraud.

Police say two females entered the Taunt store located at 11280 East Taylor Road. One female distracted an employee while the other female entered an office and removed a purse containing credit cards, according to reports.

Police say the two females then left the store. Later that day, police say the same females were seen on video surveillance using the stolen credit cards at various stores at the Gulfport Prime Outlet Mall and Crossroads Shopping Center.

Police say the females purchased over $500 in merchandise with the stolen cards.

If anyone has information regarding this incident or the identity of the women, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

