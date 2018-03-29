Gulfport man sentenced to 30 years for Sexual Battery and Kidnapping

Joshua Dallas, 34, of Gulfport was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pled guilty to Sexual Battery and Kidnapping Thursday. Dallas pled guilty on March 6 just moments before jury selection was set to begin for his trial.

Gulfport police began investigating this case on May 19, 2016, after the victim’s mother contacted them and told them the victim was missing. Police say the mother told them the victim’s front door had been forced open and her apartment had evidence of a struggle. Police say while officers were at the scene, the defendant informed the victim’s mother that he had dropped the victim off at another location.

The defendant had a prior dating relationship with the victim.

Police say the victim was then brought back to her apartment by another family member where she told officers the details of the crimes committed against her. Police say the victim said in addition to kicking in her front door and assaulting her, the defendant forced her into his car, took her back to his resident, and sexually assaulted her. Police say the victim said after the defendant assaulted her, he recorded her on his cell phone and threatened her that he would upload the video on the internet if she told anyone about the assaults. Police say they were able to locate the defendant and following search warrants were able to uncover text messages and videos corroborating what the victim said happened to her.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker said, “In addition to the physical evidence located at the victim's house and DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit, Gulfport Investigators were able to forensically examine the defendant's phone to find videos where the defendant engages in nonconsensual sexual activity with the victim.” Parker prosecuted the case along with Chris Carter.

Officials say given the nature of the crimes, the sentences will be served day for day without the eligibility of probation or parole and once released Dallas must register as a sex offender.

Harrison County District Attorney, Joel Smith, stated, “[T]he victim, as well as her family, showed a tremendous amount of strength and courage in immediately contacting the Gulfport Police Department allowing our law enforcement to recover valuable evidence that led to this defendant being held accountable for his actions."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.