Gulfport man indicted on murder charge in 2016 shooting

A Gulfport man is behind bars after turning himself into police for a murder that happened more than 18 months ago.

Damon Lamont Jones, 43, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year old Phillip Dwayne Kennedy.

At the time of the crime, Police Chief Leonard Papania told WLOX News that Jones shot Kennedy in self-defense after a $20 drug deal went bad. The shooting happened near Roberts Avenue and 25th Street in Gulfport.

Chief Papania also said at that time that no charges would be filed in the homicide since it appeared to be in self-defense. However, Gulfport Police say a grand jury recently indicted Jones on the murder charge.

Jones was contacted by phone Thursday and turned himself in to authorities without incident. He is being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

