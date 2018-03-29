Sheriff: Burglary suspect found in wall of apartment

A man wanted on a commercial burglary charge is now under arrest after Jackson County sheriff's deputies found him hiding inside the wall of his apartment.

Investigators say Jeffery Cusic, 47, broke into the office of Grand Biscayne Apartments in St. Martin and took money orders tenants used to pay their rent.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said his deputies were looking for Cusic when they got a tip Tuesday he was at his apartment on Martin Bluff Road. After getting a search warrant, deputies went inside and found two women who said Cusic wasn't there. But he was. Investigators found their wanted man had crawled into the attic and down into the apartment's wall between the studs.

Cusic is charged with one count of commercial burglary. The two women were identified as Ashley Willett, 19, of Gautier; and Lynci Jacoby, 29, of Gulfport. Both are charged with felony hindering prosecution.

The sheriff said the investigation is still underway and other law enforcement agencies may have charges against Cusic and the two women. All three are in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center awaiting initial court appearances.

