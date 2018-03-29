McDaniel announces change in Senate race

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-110 in Biloxi Thursday morning.More >>
Thunderstorms will be almost certain on Thursday afternoon and evening across all of South Mississippi. And some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe.More >>
A man wanted on a commercial burglary charge is now under arrest after Jackson County sheriff's deputies found him hiding inside the wall of his apartment.More >>
A Gulfport man is behind bars after turning himself into police for a murder that happened more than 18 months ago.More >>
Future firefighters from Gulfport and Pascagoula worked together Tuesday night, taking part in a training exercise ahead of their upcoming graduation.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Some mourners have predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
They say curiosity killed the cat. Perhaps, but not this cat.More >>
