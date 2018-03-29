Wreck on I-110 leaves one dead, one seriously injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-110 Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-110 in Biloxi Thursday morning.

Police tell WLOX that one of the drivers in the two-vehicle accident died at the hospital. The second driver is being treated for serious injuries.

The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-110. At the time, authorities were cleaning up after a smaller crash in the northbound lanes. Police have not released the names of any victims or the descriptions of any vehicles.

As of 11 a.m., both north- and southbound lanes of I-110 were back open after being closed for nearly two hours, causing major traffic delays.

Harrison County Coroner is on the scene of this accident on SB I-110. pic.twitter.com/NzufRLam3o — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) March 29, 2018

The first accident that authorities responded to happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lane, causing minor traffic delays. No one was injured in that crash.

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

