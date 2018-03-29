Wreck on I-110 leaves one dead, one seriously injured - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wreck on I-110 leaves one dead, one seriously injured

One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-110 Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX) One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-110 Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-110 in Biloxi Thursday morning.

Police tell WLOX that one of the drivers in the two-vehicle accident died at the hospital. The second driver is being treated for serious injuries. 

The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-110. At the time, authorities were cleaning up after a smaller crash in the northbound lanes. Police have not released the names of any victims or the descriptions of any vehicles. 

As of 11 a.m., both north- and southbound lanes of I-110 were back open after being closed for nearly two hours, causing major traffic delays.

The first accident that authorities responded to happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lane, causing minor traffic delays. No one was injured in that crash.

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport man indicted on murder charge in 2016 shooting

    Gulfport man indicted on murder charge in 2016 shooting

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:47:00 GMT
    Damon Jones (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)Damon Jones (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

    A Gulfport man is behind bars after turning himself into police for a murder that happened more than 18 months ago.

    More >>

    A Gulfport man is behind bars after turning himself into police for a murder that happened more than 18 months ago.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Burglary suspect found in wall of apartment

    Sheriff: Burglary suspect found in wall of apartment

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:27:58 GMT
    Jeffery Cusic (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)Jeffery Cusic (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
    Jeffery Cusic (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)Jeffery Cusic (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

    A man wanted on a commercial burglary charge is now under arrest after Jackson County sheriff's deputies found him hiding inside the wall of his apartment. 

    More >>

    A man wanted on a commercial burglary charge is now under arrest after Jackson County sheriff's deputies found him hiding inside the wall of his apartment. 

    More >>

  • Wreck on I-110 leaves one dead, one seriously injured

    Wreck on I-110 leaves one dead, one seriously injured

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:04:24 GMT
    One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-110 Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-110 Thursday morning. (Source: WLOX)

    One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-110 in Biloxi Thursday morning.

    More >>

    One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on I-110 in Biloxi Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly