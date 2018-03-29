The winners of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are...

We know the winner of the St. Jude Dream in Gulfport. (Photo Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)

A special congratulations to Myra Buehler of Vancleave, MS, the winner of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $500,000!

The home is located in the Oak Shadows neighborhood in Gulfport. Sapphire Homes built the 2,900 square feet, three bedroom and 2.5-bathroom Dream Home.

Here is a list of the secondary prizes given away during the Dream Home giveaway:

Robert Whipple won the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $2,500 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of Beau Rivage.

Francesca James won the Open House Prize, a $5,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of American Factory Direct Furniture Outlet, Inc.

Mader Ross won the Early Bird Prize, a vacation of your choice valued at $5,000, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Donna Herring won the Bonus Prize, a 2018 Polaris Ranger, courtesy Dream Day Foundation.

Michael Fauver won the Artesso® Smart Touch/Pull Down Kitchen Faucet, courtesy of Brizo.

Daniel Hitcliffe won the 800 series 24” pocket handle Bosch Dishwaster courtesy BSH Home Appliances.

Chad Mitsko won the tailgate package, courtesy of Chick-fil-A D'Iberville and Chick-fil-A Gulfport.

Michele Bauer won the weekend getaway package at IP Casino Resort and Spa, includes certificates for meals at 32 & 2 and Costa Cucina, courtesy IP Casino Resort & Spa

Amanda Reynolds won a three-night getaway stay at the Golden Nugget including two buffets and dinner at Michael Patrick’s Sports Bay, courtesy of The Golden Nugget Biloxi.

All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.

