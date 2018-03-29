The winners of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home are...

WLOX News Now has received reports of an accident on on Highway 49 near I-10 in Gulfport. Gulfport and Biloxi law enforcement officials are on the scene responding to the incident. Sgt. Fulks with the Gulfport Police Department says the crash was the result of a pursuit that began in Biloxi earlier today. He confirmed that the situation is under control and officers are working to clear the scene. Drivers heading north on Highway 49 near crossroads may experie...More >>
A special congratulations to Myra Buehler of Vancleave, MS, the winner of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $500,000!More >>
A Gulfport mother is working to keep her son's memory alive, all while honoring other victims of homicide on the Coast.More >>
In efforts to boost tourism, the City of Pascagoula will pay you to help out as a tour guide for the Round Island Lighthouse.More >>
Time is running out to get your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Sunday, April 8, 2018. As of Sunday morning at 10 a.m., there were fewer than 150 tickets left for sale, and the Dream Home is pacing toward a sellout.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.More >>
