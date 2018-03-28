Trial by fire for 13 recruits

Future firefighters from Gulfport and Pascagoula worked together Tuesday night, taking part in a training exercise ahead of their upcoming graduation.

It was go-time for the 13 recruits in Class 1801 as they learned nighttime training exercises. The activity was a portion of the last week of training for these recruits as they prepare to graduate and become probationary firemen.

At Station 3 in Gulfport, current firemen set up a scenario where the recruits had to respond to a call where a vehicle crashed into a building, igniting both the car and the building in flames. There were also dummies set up on the scene to represent victims.

"This gives us a chance to show them that we don't always pick the time, the place or the weather conditions where we have to do our business,” said Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstadt. "It's a good, realistic training scenario for them. A vehicle fire with endangerment is a routine call that happens weekly for us. It’s also happening at nighttime, and it adds a little bit of disequilibrium. They’re used to performing these skills during the daylight where they can see everything, so it really is a good test of their skills."

The nine students from Gulfport and four from Pascagoula will take what they've learned and apply it first to their final exams and then to their future jobs. Some of them will be on duty as early as this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.