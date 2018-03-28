Trial by fire for 13 recruits

Thunderstorms will be almost certain on Thursday afternoon and evening across all of South Mississippi. And some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe.More >>
The Ocean Springs School District is answering questions parents have after a loaded gun was found inside a child's backpack at Oak Park Elementary School Tuesday.More >>
It's a battle in Moss Point as leaders head back to the drawing table for a new police chief.More >>
Future firefighters from Gulfport and Pascagoula worked together Tuesday night, taking part in a training exercise ahead of their upcoming graduation.More >>
Cortland Gayton excelled in the classroom and on the football field. On Wednesday he inked a letter of intent with Warner University. He'll play defensive back, special teams and slot receiver with the NAIA school. He'll report to the Lake Wales, Florida school in July.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Vicki Momberg, a white woman, was sentenced for abusing black police officers in 2016.More >>
If you'd like to take advantage of the unsuspecting, the following list is for you.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
