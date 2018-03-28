Ocean Springs Superintendent comments on gun found in child's backpack

The Ocean Springs Springs School District released a statement after a loaded gun was found inside a child's backpack at Oak Park Elementary School on March 27.

In a letter, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bonita Coleman addressed the concerns of parents and school district staff surrounding the incident. Dr. Coleman emphasized that the backpack was not on the campus of Oak Park Elementary on March 26.

Officials say the guardian of the 5-year-old little girl involved admitted that she stuck the loaded handgun in the child's backpack over the weekend.

Capt. William Jackson said the woman her child were running errands Saturday in Gulfport and the woman needed to close up at her job.

According to police, to avoid taking two bags inside because the child needed her backpack, she stuck the gun in the backpack and the two went inside.

Capt. Jackson said on March 27, the woman forgot the backpack in the car with the gun still inside, and sent the child to school without it.

"Tuesday, today, she went to put the child on the bus. A thought came to her that the backpack was in the car," said Capt. Jackson the day the gun was found. "She got the backpack out of the car, took it to school, and the teacher went in the backpack to look for some juice boxes for the little girl. Once she saw, she contacted administration for the school."

Authorities are reportedly in agreement that the child had no knowledge of the gun in the backpack.

Dr. Coleman also noted that teachers and administrators are witnesses in this case, and the district is not the entity to press criminal charges.

The case will be turned over to the district attorney to be presented to a grand jury. The Ocean Springs Police Department has submitted paperwork for the incident to Child Protective Services.

Read the full statement from the Ocean Springs School District below:

