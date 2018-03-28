Gulfport Municipal Court amnesty program ending soon

The court will accept payments by cash or credit card. (Photo source: WLOX)

Time is running out for people who want to get off Gulfport’s delinquent fines list.

The Gulfport Municipal Court Amnesty Program ends April 1st, but city hall closes on Good Friday. The last day to take advantage of this opportunity is Thursday, March 29.

The Amnesty Program began on Feb. 1 and is an effort to assist those with old fines. The program allows people to pay their fine balances in full. All unpaid late fees will be removed and any Capias Warrant or Failure to Comply Warrant on a payment plan will be cleared.

The court will accept payment by cash or credit card.

Please visit the Gulfport Municipal Court to make your payment; or go to 2218 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501.

If you have questions, feel free to call 228-868-5855.

