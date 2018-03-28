Local teachers excited about generous classroom donations

Three local elementary school teachers were pleasantly surprised today when they found out several of their classroom projects were fully funded by a national organization.

At Mrs. Hudson's kindergarten class at Central Elementary school in Gulfport, the students are excited after hearing the news that they'll soon be getting some new interactive learning tools and more.

On Wednesday, Ripple, an enterprise blockchain solution company, donated $29 million to DonorsChoose.org and funded more than 35,000 requests from teachers.

Many teachers use DonorsChoose.org to request donations for anything from classroom equipment to books and interactive tablets for their students.

“The projects I posted on DonorsChoose.org were all based on playboard learning,” Hudson said. “These projects have been online since January and I had gotten no donations. When I woke up this morning and found out they were all funded, it blew me away.”

First grade teacher Mrs. Walker had the same reaction after her request was granted.

Her students will have material to make booklets, math interactive games and classroom supplies like sanitary wipes and Kleenex.

"That will really help us with attendance,” Walker said. “We have a lot of students out this time of year and that will keep the kids healthy."

At River Oaks elementary, fifth grade teacher Rebecca Wetzel came in Wednesday morning and realized that three of her projects were funded by Ripple.

"I was very excited about all my projects,” she said. “My students deserve all of these projects. I was really just hoping for one and was in total shock when all three were funded."

The $29 million gift from Ripple is the largest donation received on DonorsChoose.org in its 18-year history.

