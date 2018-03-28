'Movers for Moms' collecting donations for women in local shelter

This year, the organization is partnering with local schools and businesses for donations. (Photo source: Emily Sham)

The items will be picked up and delivered the Thursday before Mother’s Day.The items will be picked up and delivered the Thursday before Mother’s Day. The items will be picked up and delivered the Thursday before Mother’s Day. (Photo source: Emily Sham)

Two Men and a Truck is hosting its annual Movers for Moms event during the month of April to collect essential care and comfort items for women at the shelter. (Photo source: Emily Sham)

One organization is collecting donations for women at the Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Non-Violence shelter.

Two Men and a Truck is hosting its annual "Movers for Moms" event during the month of April to collect essential care and comfort items for women at the shelter. The items will be picked up and delivered the Thursday before Mother’s Day.

Two Men and a Truck stated, “Though Mother’s Day is intended to be a joyous occasion for women across the country, thousands of moms will be overlooked on this special holiday because they are forced to live in shelters as a result of domestic abuse or homelessness.”

This year, the organization is partnering with local schools and businesses for donations. In the past, "Movers for Mom" has partnered with more than 20 local businesses on the Coast for donations.

Anyone interested in partnering or donating can send an email or visit here.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.