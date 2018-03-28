'Movers for Moms' collecting donations for women in local shelter

One organization is collecting donations for women at the Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Non-Violence shelter.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
Police arrested Christopher Shawn Lipscomb, 34, of Pass Christian, on a Felony Child Abuse charge March 22.More >>
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Dora Ellen Doss.More >>
A group of protesters gathered around Bay St. Louis city hall on Wednesday to oppose the removal a Bay-Waveland school board member.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
William Bell was involved in a crash that happened at Court and South Street.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The explosion happened in the 2900 block of 21st Street.More >>
