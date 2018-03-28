Biloxi police looking for missing person

If you have any information on Doss’ location, contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Dora Ellen Doss. Doss was reported missing to police and was last seen in Biloxi on Monday. Police say Doss was last seen around Irish Hill Drive and Rodenberg Avenue. Her last known clothing description was described as a maroon shirt with black shorts. Doss is described as a white female about 5’9, 210 lbs., with long brown hair to the middle of her back.

Police don’t suspect any foul play is involved, but Doss has a medical issue and may be a danger to herself.

If you have any information on Doss’ location, contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

