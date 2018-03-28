Pass Christian man arrested after daughter showed symptoms of Sh - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pass Christian man arrested after daughter showed symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Lipscomb was arrested by Mobile police at the USA Medical Center on the outstanding Mississippi warrant March 22. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail) Lipscomb was arrested by Mobile police at the USA Medical Center on the outstanding Mississippi warrant March 22. (Photo source: Harrison County Jail)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Police arrested Christopher Shawn Lipscomb, 34, of Pass Christian, on a felony child abuse charge March 22.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said an 8-month-old female was transported to a local hospital due to difficulty breathing on March 20.

Sheriff Peterson said Lipscomb is the baby's father.

The baby was sent to the USA Medical Center in Mobile after an initial assessment of her condition. Deputies say the USA Medical staff discovered the child showed symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on March 22 regarding the incident along with the child’s condition and diagnosis.

Deputies say the investigation led to the arrest warrant for Lipscomb. Lipscomb was arrested by Mobile police at the USA Medical Center on an outstanding Mississippi warrant that same day (March 22).

On Tuesday, Lipscomb was extradited to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility after waiving extradition. Lipscomb’s bond was set at $100,000.

The child remains at the USA Medical Center in the intensive care unit, listed in critical condition.

