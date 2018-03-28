BB gun brought to Pascagoula school

An airsoft BB gun was found in a student's backpack at Trent Lott Academy in Pascagoula Wednesday morning.

According to a message that went out to parents, a student reported that another student had the pellet gun in his bag. School officials located the weapon and took it away.

Principal Stewart Smirthwaite said in the message that no students were threatened at any time during the incident. School law enforcement officials took the airsoft gun and began school disciplinary procedures.

Smirthwaite asks parents to please monitor what's in their children's backpacks.

Trent Lott Academy is a school for fifth and sixth graders in Pascagoula.

