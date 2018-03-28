WLOX Editorial: Governor was right to veto bill

The state was just about to enact a law that could have had the effect of stopping some people from reporting child abuse or neglect. The new law would have required anyone reporting abuse to provide their own name, address and phone number.

While that may have been well intended to stop false reports of abuse or neglect, it also stops any anonymous reporting by people who want to stop the abuse but are afraid to get involved if they must give their personal information.

We believe there is a place for anonymous reporting. We agree with the Governor's action of vetoing this bill.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.