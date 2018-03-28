Teachers get funding for classroom projects thanks to $29 million donation

It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.More >>
It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.More >>
Tens of thousands of teachers, including many in South Mississippi, are celebrating the #BestSchoolDay ever Wednesday after learning that a cryptocurrency company donated millions to fund projects in classrooms across the country.More >>
Tens of thousands of teachers, including many in South Mississippi, are celebrating the #BestSchoolDay ever Wednesday after learning that a cryptocurrency company donated millions to fund projects in classrooms across the country.More >>
Officials working to make Interstate 10 quieter in Hancock County and they want your input.More >>
Officials working to make Interstate 10 quieter in Hancock County and they want your input.More >>
Moss Point city leaders voted against making Brandon Ashley the city's Police Chief.More >>
Moss Point city leaders voted against making Brandon Ashley the city's Police Chief.More >>
Officials with the Ocean Springs Police Department tell WLOX a loaded gun was found inside a child's backpack in class Tuesday morning. It happened at Oak Park Elementary in Ocean Springs.More >>
Officials with the Ocean Springs Police Department tell WLOX a loaded gun was found inside a child's backpack in class Tuesday morning. It happened at Oak Park Elementary in Ocean Springs.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
Autopsies were being conducted to determine the children's causes of death, and the sheriff's office did not immediately disclose what evidence had been found.More >>
Autopsies were being conducted to determine the children's causes of death, and the sheriff's office did not immediately disclose what evidence had been found.More >>