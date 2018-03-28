MDOT hosts public forum in Diamondhead to discuss I-10 improvements

Officials are working to make Interstate 10 quieter in Hancock County and they want your input. M-DOT is hosting an open forum Wednesday to discuss improvements for Diamondhead residents who live close to the interstate.

One of those improvements includes building a noise-buffering wall if plans move forward to widen the interstate by one lane. The department says a study found the wall would be beneficial for nearby residents.

MDOT, along with city and county officials, will hold a public meeting so residents can make their own suggestions and feedback heard.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Diamondhead City Hall.

Information on a public meeting regarding MDOT's plans to widen I-10 in #HancockCounty ?????? #MShwys?? pic.twitter.com/Kqgwa6L0Z2 — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) March 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.