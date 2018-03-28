MDOT hosts public forum in Diamondhead to discuss I-10 improveme - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDOT hosts public forum in Diamondhead to discuss I-10 improvements

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) -

Officials are working to make Interstate 10 quieter in Hancock County and they want your input. M-DOT is hosting an open forum Wednesday to discuss improvements for Diamondhead residents who live close to the interstate.

One of those improvements includes building a noise-buffering wall if plans move forward to widen the interstate by one lane. The department says a study found the wall would be beneficial for nearby residents.

MDOT, along with city and county officials, will hold a public meeting so residents can make their own suggestions and feedback heard.

The meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Diamondhead City Hall.

