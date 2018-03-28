18th ranked Pearl River swept a doubleheader from No. 20 MGCCC on Tuesday

18th ranked Pearl River Community College used solid pitching and timely hitting to sweep arch-rival Mississippi Gulf Coast Tuesday by the identical score of 6-2. The Wildcats are 20-4 overall. MGCCC dropped to 20-6 overall and 4-4 in the MACJC standings.

Sophomore Camden Dusang posted the win in game one by striking out 9 batters. Sophomore Simon Landry of Ponchatoula, Louisiana led PRCC in game two by blasting his ninth home run of the season.

Wildcats head coach Michael Avalon said, "I thought the first game was the most complete game we've played all season, in every phase of the game. I told our guys, when you look at the scoreboard and we had more runs, we had more hits and we made fewer errors. When you do that, you're going to win."

In game one MGCCC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Dusang would ring up two strikeouts and a fly ball out to centerfield to put out the fire with the bases loaded.

Magruder O'Bannon, a former St. Stanislaus standout, belted his first home run of the season with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third to tie the game for the Wildcats.

Wiley Cleland hit a deep fly ball to right field and on the sacrifice fly, the Wildcats added a go-ahead run. Later Matt Taylor, who had doubled, scored from third base on an alert base-running play, when the Bulldogs attempted to pickoff a runner at first.

Pearl River scored two runs in the seventh on a Noah Barron RBI double, and added the other run on a single off the bat of sophomore Scooter Ginn.

Dusang (5-0) posted the win while freshman Colin Danley and sophomore Colby White pitched three solid innings of scoreboard ball out the the bullpen.

Pearl River pitcher Miles Smith (4-1) gave up two hits in 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters to pick up the win. Luke Bradley of Pass Christian pitched 1 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit and struck out two Bulldogs. Freshman Jerod Meggs pitched the seventh inning.

Pearl River entertain No. 2 ranked Itawamba Friday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Gulf Coast travels to Holmes Community College for a doubleheader in Goodman beginning at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.