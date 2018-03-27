Moss Point city leaders vote against naming Brandon Ashley offic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point city leaders vote against naming Brandon Ashley official Police Chief

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Moss Point's newly appointed police chief meets Wednesday with Mayor Billy Broomfield (Photo Source: WLOX News) Moss Point's newly appointed police chief meets Wednesday with Mayor Billy Broomfield (Photo Source: WLOX News)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Moss Point city leaders voted against making Brandon Ashley the city's Police Chief. Mayor Mario King tells us the board of aldermen voted 3-2 to not drop Ashley's interim title. According to King, Ashley is the only officer for the city who currently lives in Moss Point. He says he is saddened by tonight’s vote in a special called meeting.

