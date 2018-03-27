Gulfport robotics team heading to world championship

With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.More >>
A Gulfport man is using basketball to help reach kids in his community, spending at least three days a week on the court, teaching them life skills along with dribbling techniques.More >>
Next month, Gulfport High School's Team Fusion 364 is heading to the First Robotics Competition World Championship in Houston. Thirty-two team members from grades 9 through 12 will compete against 450 of the best teams in the world.More >>
Officials with the Ocean Springs Police Department tell WLOX a loaded gun was found inside a child's backpack in class Tuesday morning. It happened at Oak Park Elementary in Ocean Springs.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
