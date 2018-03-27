Dozens of Jackson County residents share thoughts on outdoor improvements

Resident and leaders in Jackson County attend the first of two workshops to discuss outdoor plans (photo credit:WLOX)

Residents mark on maps where they'd like to see outdoor spaces added in Jackson County (photo credit: WLOX)

Dozens of Jackson County residents attended the first of two workshops Tuesday night to talk about outdoor spaces in their city. Leaders in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs, Moss Point, and Gautier want citizens’ input on how they can improve outdoor walking, bicycling and paddling areas in their cities.

A workshop was held Tuesday in Ocean Springs, and citizens got a first-hand look at the master plan. It was also an opportunity for them to share their opinions on what they'd like to see done.

"The main concern for all of us right now is that we have safety walkways, not just for bicyclists, but also for our hikers and our joggers. We've got a lot of them here," said Jackson County resident Karen Wilson.

If you missed Tuesday's workshop in Ocean Springs, there's another one Wednesday in Pascagoula at the Jackson County Civic Center, 6-8 p.m.

Click HERE for more information on outdoor plans.

