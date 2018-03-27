Coast won't get BP money, at least for now

Now, these business leaders can only look to the future. (Photo source: WLOX)

$750 million dollars is coming to the state over the next several years to pay for BP oil spill damages. But the Coast, where the spill actually happened in the summer of 2010, won't be seeing any of that money anytime soon. That's because a bill that would have sent most of the money to the Coast has died. That was the topic of discussion at today's Gulf Coast Business Council (GCBC) meeting.

Richmond Vincent with Goodwill Industries weighed in.

“I think we did a really good job of conveying the message to the legislature that the BP funds need to stay here on the Coast, and they needed to be released. So, I'm not sure what else could be done, but I know we're going to keep trying,” Vincent said.

“It's a difficult process in Jackson. Politics are dirty. They are nasty, and we saw politics play out in this. The sausage making is not fun to watch up there, and this bill got caught up in the sausage.”

Now, these business leaders can only look to the future. That includes elected officials like Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen.

“It doesn't surprise me that ends up where it is right now. There are always going to be hurdles like this, but I think what we still have a chance to improve it over the next couple, three years,” Torjusen said.

“So, I'm hopeful that they will get closer together, that the governor will call a special session and force the legislature to get to a reasonable conclusion.”

For months, members of the GCBC have said that if legislative leadership were on board with this bill, it would have passed. Well, the governor was on board, the Lt. Governor was on board, but what about the speaker of the house, Phillip Gunn?

Adele Lyons, the Executive Director of the GCBC had an answer.

“I don't think that Phillip Gunn has been a friend to the Gulf Coast on this issue at all. So, I would have hoped he would have acted differently and been more proactive on the issue for the Coast.”

The only guarantee seems that this issue will not be going away.

The final offer made last night, 65% of the money for the Coast, 35% to the rest of the state, with no promise that would actually happen. About 80% of those attending today's meeting said that was unacceptable, and the fight needs to continue.

