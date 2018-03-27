South Mississippi Strong: Cherokee Elementary teacher nominated by peers as 'exceptional educator'

Allison Webb was nominated as an exceptional educator by her peers, and her students agree.

"It's fun, and I get to learn a lot of things," said third-grader Nevaeh Walley.

Webb believes she gets it. She gets teaching. She gets what it means to educate. And most of all, she makes it fun.

"She's so entertaining. If you come in her classroom, you don't want to leave because they're just having so much fun. Everybody has a smile on their face," said Pascagoula-Gautier School District Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Belinda Dammen.

Webb's students learn all sorts of stuff, from speaking in complete sentences to tales of magical creatures.

"Fiction is fantasy and fake. And non-fiction is real," Walley said.

"Teaching is incredibly rewarding, and it's incredibly overwhelming at times too. But being able to know that I get the privilege of showing these kids their options for the future, like I have a part of that. That's what I like the most," Webb said.

She teaches with song, rhymes, and riddles, and it works.

"I come up with that on the fly," Webb added.

"When it comes time to take that assessment or test, they're able to think back on when she was dancing in front of the room or saying a funny joke or something. They can relate that to what's happening on that assessment right then," Dammen said.

Webb draws a lot of her teaching styles and influences from music.

"I listen to everything from country to classical to hip-hop to operas," she said. "They have a tendency to say I sing everything. Maybe I do."

Webb said it's not about just throwing work on a board and asking students to understand. It's about fostering relationships, building together and in her own words, succeeding.

"I have to know what they like, their dislikes, in order to let them know that I truly care about them as well," said Webb. "Building those relationships is imperative. I also make sure that they build the relationships with each other. We are a community. It's a safe environment. We've got to know that we're learning together, and that's what it's all about. That way we succeed together."

Webb's peers look up to her, and her students look forward to seeing her every single day.

"Just knowing that I can brighten their day and show them that they really are worthy of education and how hard they rock," she added.

She said she's honored to be considered an 'exceptional educator'.

