FBI Task Force arrests Moss Point man on drug trafficking charges

Thursday, March 22 the FBI Task Force arrested Edward Corneilus Bridges, aka “Pooh”, 37, of Moss Point on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Police say the substance was methamphetamine.

FBI agents say Bridges was arrested after agents found approximately 4.5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, 2 ounces of Cocaine, 46 dosage units of Ecstasy and a 7.62 caliber SKS Semi-Automatic Rifle from Bridges’ residence on Ann Street in Moss Point.

Bridges made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Robert H. Walker, United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Friday, March 23, 2018, in Gulfport. A judge ordered Bridges to be held pending a Preliminary and Detention hearing set for March 28.

If convicted, Bridges faces a sentence of 10 years to life in a federal penitentiary and a fine of up to $10 million. Agents say Bridges is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

