FBI: 4.5 lbs of meth led to Moss Point man's arrest

A Moss Point man is under arrest after FBI agents say they found more than four pounds of Crystal Meth and other drugs at a home on Ann Street.

Edward Corneilus Bridges, aka “Pooh”, 37, was arrested Thursday, March 22 and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Members of the FBI Task Force say they found approximately 4.5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine, 2 ounces of Cocaine, 46 dosage units of Ecstasy and a 7.62 caliber SKS Semi-Automatic Rifle at Bridges' residence.

Friday, Bridges made his initial court appearance where the judge ordered him held pending a preliminary and detention hearing set for March 28.

If convicted, Bridges faces a sentence of 10 years to life in a federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million. Agents say Bridges is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

