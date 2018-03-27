Students spend Spring Break helping Coast nonprofit

A bill to set aside settlement money from the BP oil spill died in a conference committee on Monday night.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Police say no charges are being filed against the guardian of the child who brought a loaded handgun to an Ocean Springs elementary school Tuesday morning.More >>
Bay St. Louis hosted 'Coffee with a Cop' Tuesday at city hall.More >>
College students from all over the country are traveling to South Mississippi during their Spring Break, but many of them aren't here to just relax on the beach. Dozens of students dedicated their week off from school to put in some elbow grease and help construct housing projects with the nonprofit.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
On Tuesday morning during a scheduled news conference, head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said the four players will remain on the team but are suspended indefinitely.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
