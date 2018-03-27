Students spend Spring Break helping Coast nonprofit

Dozens of students dedicated their week off from school to put in some elbow grease and help construct housing projects with the nonprofit. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of students dedicated their week off from school to put in some elbow grease and help construct housing projects with the nonprofit. (Photo source: WLOX)

Dozens of students dedicated their week off from school to put in some elbow grease and help construct housing projects with the nonprofit. (Photo source: WLOX)

College students from all over the country are traveling to South Mississippi during their Spring Break, but many of them aren't here to just relax on the beach. There are here for what is called Alternative Spring Break, and Habitat for Humanity sees a big jump in volunteer hours because of it.



Dozens of students dedicated their week off from school to put in some elbow grease and help construct housing projects with the nonprofit.

"Instead of going wherever else, home, wherever it is, we come here, and help out, and just try to do what we can," said Cody Robinson, a student at Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Robinson was with a group of students from the Academy. One of his classmates, Alonjahnae Brooks didn't mind using her Spring Break week helping in the construction.

"Getting your hands dirty and building stuff is really fun. I'm a civil engineering major. So, this is what I like to do. And then you're also giving back, so this is really fun," said Brooks.

The Coast was giving back to her as well.

"The food. The food's amazing, so I'm really capitalizing on that. We don't get fresh seafood in Colorado at all. So, it's pretty good," said Brooks.

One of the cool things about these projects is they bring people together from all over to help. Ryan Clemo is here on his own from Wisconsin joining in on the efforts.

"Just the environment of the Coast down here is really cool. It's this weird fusion of a beach town, but also you get a sense of the south, too. So, it's just a unique environment," said Clemo.

He spent 10 months before on the Coast working with Habitat for Humanity and wanted to come back during his spring break.

"I really believe in the mission of Habitat, providing housing for low-income individuals and families," said Clemo.

Each week during the Spring Break season, different groups will come to the Coast to make progress on the construction that will provide affordable housing for a family in need.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.