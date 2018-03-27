Police turning case over to Child Protective Services after child brings gun to Ocean Springs school

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
$750 million dollars is coming to the state over the next several years to pay for BP oil spill damages. But the Coast, where the spill actually happened in the summer of 2010, won't be seeing any of that money anytime soon.More >>
Police say no charges are being filed against the guardian of the child who brought a loaded handgun to an Ocean Springs elementary school Tuesday morning.More >>
A bill to set aside settlement money from the BP oil spill died in a conference committee on Monday night.More >>
Bay St. Louis hosted 'Coffee with a Cop' Tuesday at city hall.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
The family of Alton Sterling held a news conference now following Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's announcement that charges would not be filed against either officer involved in the deadly shooting.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Florence Police are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer during a traffic stop. Watch live here.More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
According to authorities, the 3-year-old somehow backed her father’s car into the pond after the man left it parked but running.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
