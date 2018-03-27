No charges filed against parent, child brought weapon to elementary school in Ocean Springs

Thursday, March 22 the FBI Task Force arrested Edward Corneilus Bridges, aka “Pooh”, 37, of Moss Point on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.More >>
Police say no charges are being filed against the guardian of the child who brought a loaded handgun to an Ocean Springs elementary school Tuesday morning.More >>
For the second year in a row, a bill to spend most of the BP oil spill damage money here on the coast has failed in the legislature. And that has left a lot of people here on the coast unhappy.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
The cashier who was held at gunpoint during a Sunday night gas station robbery is actually married to a sheriff's deputy, who left the store just before the holdup. ?More >>
Authorities say a baby and a toddler have been found dead in car seats in a vehicle in a rural Arizona community.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fatal officer-involved shooting on Montgomery's north side, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation.More >>
