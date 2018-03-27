No charges filed against parent, child brought weapon to elementary school in Ocean Springs

Police say no charges are being filed against the guardian of the child who brought a loaded handgun to an Ocean Springs elementary school Tuesday morning. Police say the guardian put the weapon into the backpack over the weekend while they were running errands and forgot the weapon was in the backpack.

A teacher at Oak Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs discovered the weapon in the child's backpack. Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman said the weapon was found during a regular safety check and is no longer on campus.

"They check backpacks for lunch and juice boxes. Unfortunately, this is what she found today," Dr. Coleman told WLOX News Now.

The student who brought the gun was described as "a very young child" but officials wouldn't give further details about the child's age or grade.

Parents learned of the incident through a phone message from the school district telling them students are safe and the situation is under control.

"We hope this will be a lesson to all of us how important it is for adults to secure their firearms. It's a part of responsible gun ownership. This should never have happened," Dr. Coleman said.

The child's parents were notified. But Dr. Coleman said she wasn't at liberty to share what sort of disciplinary action the school may take.

The case will be presented to the Jackson County Grand Jury during for the charge of possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.