Loaded gun found inside elementary student's backpack in Ocean Springs

A teacher at Oak Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs made a startling discovery in a student's backpack Tuesday morning - a loaded handgun.

Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman said the weapon was found during a regular safety check and is no longer on campus.

"They check backpacks for lunch and juice boxes. Unfortunately, this is what she found today," Dr. Coleman told WLOX News Now.

The student who brought the gun was described as "a very young child" but officials wouldn't give further details about the child's age or grade.

Parents learned of the incident through a phone message from the school district telling them students are safe and the situation is under control.

"We hope this will be a lesson to all of us how important it is for adults to secure their firearms. It's a part of responsible gun ownership. This should never have happened," Dr. Coleman said.

The child's parents were notified. But Dr. Coleman said she wasn't at liberty to share what sort of disciplinary action the school may take.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.