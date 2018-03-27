Cashier held at gunpoint talks about the terrifying ordeal

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)

The cashier who was held at gunpoint during a Sunday night gas station robbery is actually married to a sheriff's deputy, who left the store just before the holdup. The terrifying ordeal happened just before closing time at Coastal Chevron and Pharmacy on Ocean Springs Road.

Surveillance videos show the robber run into the gas station, aiming a gun straight at a customer and then at cashier Andrea Comer.

"The first thing I saw was a gun pointing at me and then he's just like, 'Give me the money. Give me the money," Comer recalled.

Comer was working the cash register when the horror played out. While closing the store one of her regulars pulled up and she said she opened the door to let him in. But before she could close her register for the night, the masked bandit got there first, stealing all the cash inside. Police believe this wasn't the suspect's first unlawful act.

"We possibly think he might have done other crimes in the area,” said Captain William Jackson with Ocean Springs Police Department.

Comer believes the robber is a man, based on his voice. While leaving, he told Comer to escort him to the door before running into the night.

"He made me walk him to the door. My guess? So I couldn't hit the panic button yet. That's the only thing I could think of," said Comer.

While the Ocean Springs store is covered outside and inside with surveillance cameras, Ocean Springs police said one particular angle should always have a camera.

"Try to position your cameras, where the person, when they come in you get a shot at eye level instead of just on top of their head. We can find a little bit more identifiers, even though the person was totally covered up. It's just the little bitty things that help,” said Jackson.

The mother of three is still shaken up.

"My husband's a sheriff’s deputy and he had just left. And he was pretty upset about that,” said Comer.

But it's not stopping her from going back to work.

"You just gotta bounce back, survival,” said Comer.

In addition to the cash, Comer said the robber took her Smith and Wesson M and P 2.0 handgun. She said she even asked the robber if she could have it back, but not surprisingly he said, "No."

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

