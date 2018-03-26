Bids on old Ocean Springs Swingster property due in May - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bids on old Ocean Springs Swingster property due in May

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The Old Swingster Property in Ocean Springs is still up for sale, but this time, with a new price tag.

The property is addressed at 1515 Government Street.

The County previously advertised for bids in 2017. However, with no offers meeting the $1 million minimum acceptable bid, the Board recently made the decision to reduce the minimum bid to $795,762 in an effort to attract buyers.

Jackson County officials say sealed bids will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018. They will be opened and read publicly at 1:15 p.m. on May 7 in the meeting room of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors on 2915 Canty Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567.

Property details and features include: 

  • Approximately 2.1 acre property with no current structure
  • 332 feet of street frontage in heart of downtown Ocean Springs
  • $795,762 is minimum acceptable bid
  • Zoned C-2 Commercial
  • No specifications for future development
  • Must abide by Ocean Springs’ building and zoning regulations

“This property is in a prime location and has a lot of potential to not only generate tax dollars but to also promote employment opportunities,” says District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross. “We look forward to seeing what the future developer has in store.”  

Bid specifications can be found on the County’s Purchasing Department Webpage or by calling 228-769-3061.

