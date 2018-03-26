UPDATE: Biloxi police arrest man for Hard Rock Casino assault - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Biloxi police arrest man for Hard Rock Casino assault

Still images of the suspect were taken from surveillance cameras inside the Hard Rock Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Still images of the suspect were taken from surveillance cameras inside the Hard Rock Casino. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
(Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
Police identified Stewart through surveillance video. (Photo source: Biloxi PD) Police identified Stewart through surveillance video. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Biloxi police have located and arrested Alexander Oneil Stewart, 30, of Gautier in Scott County. Stewart is being held at the Scott County Jail until he can be transported back to the Biloxi Police Department.

Oneil was identified as a suspect wanted in connection with a reported assault in the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi last week. A Biloxi Municipal Court misdemeanor arrest warrant was issued for simple assault. Police believed Stewart was homeless and his current whereabouts were unknown.

Biloxi police officers responded to the scene at about 3:40 a.m on March 24. Police say a man followed the victim to her car and hit her in the face multiple times after she refused his advances. She was later treated at a hospital for her injuries and released. 

Still images of the suspect were taken from surveillance footage. 

Anyone who has information regarding Stewart's location is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

