Suspect wanted in attack at Hard Rock parking garage

Police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman in the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi. 

Biloxi police officers responded to the scene at about 3:40 a.m on March 24. Police say one of the men followed the victim to her car and hit her in the face multiple times after she refused his advances. She was later treated at a hospital for her injuries and released. 

Still images of the suspect were taken from surveillance footage. 

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any similar crimes is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898, or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

